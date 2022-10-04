Rapper Kanye West stunned everyone by wearing a Lives Matter t-shirt along with Candace Owens at the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week. Right after that Fashion figures voiced their anger, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson was one who criticized him. Kanye responder her shared a message on his Instagram story saying "Everyone Knows That Black Lives Matter Was A Scam Now It's Over You're Welcome". Kanye West Posts ‘Black Lives Matter Was a Scam’ on Insta After Showing Up in ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt at Paris Fashion Week.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Kanye West mocks fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she criticized him for wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt alongside Candace Owens. pic.twitter.com/NNHFHxeZwg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 4, 2022

