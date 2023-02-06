Making history by becoming the first transgender woman to win a Grammy Award, Kim Petras took the center staged and thanked all the transgender "legends" before her. Especially thanking her late friend SOPHIE, while also highlighting Madonna. Grammys 2023 Winners Live Updates: Bad Bunny Wins Best Música Urbana Album for 'Un Verano Sin Ti' at 65th Annual Grammy Awards - See Full List.

Check Out Kim Petras' Acceptance Speech:

Kim Petras pays tribute to SOPHIE for paving the way for trans artists as she accepts her first-ever award at the #GRAMMYs. https://t.co/9JnXMXuVDN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 6, 2023

