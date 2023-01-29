BLACKPINK visited Paris for their performance at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes charity concert . They posed for pictures with French President Emmanuel Macron as well as First Lady Brigitte Macron, and tennis champion Roger Federer. The charity auction took place on January 25. BLACKPINK and Swiss Tennis Player Roger Federer Meet Up During K-Pop Group’s Visit to Paris.

BLACKPINK With Emmanuel Macron

