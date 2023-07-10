Lisa, who has kept mum about her personal life, is rumoured to be dating the CEO of TAG Hauer Frédéric Arnault after they were reportedly spotted on a date in Paris as videos and pics circled Twitter. But many believe that it's business related and not a date, while some are even saying that it's not Frédéric at all but someone else. Frédéric has previously also attended a BLACKPINK concert in LA and posted a picture with the four members on Instagram. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Gets New Fragrant Flower Species Named After Her, Discoverer Anissara Damthongdee Says Rapper Inspired Her During PhD Study.

View Lisa in Paris:

Blackpink Lisa spotted on a date in Paris with Frederic Arnaulthttps://t.co/9oxyxC1Tby pic.twitter.com/BqQPEIpHXx — pannchoa (@pannchoa) July 9, 2023

