President Donald Trump called for the immediate termination of Lisa Monaco from Microsoft. In a post on Truth Social on September 27, 2025, Trump said, "It is my opinion that Microsoft should immediately terminate the employment of Lisa Monaco." He criticised Monaco’s appointment as President of Global Affairs at Microsoft, “shocking.” Trump argued that someone in such a senior position, with access to highly sensitive information, should not be allowed to hold the role. The post read, "She is a menace to U.S. National Security, especially given the major contracts that Microsoft has with the United States Government." Trump said Monaco was recently stripped of all security clearances, denied access to national security intelligence, and banned from all federal properties. He said her “many wrongful acts” were the reason for this and insisted her presence at Microsoft is “unacceptable.” Donald Trump Says ‘We Have a Deal on Gaza That Will Bring Peace and Free Hostages’ As Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Vows To ‘Finish the Job’.

