A new fragrant flower species 'Friesodielsia lalisae' has been named after BLACKPINK's Lisa by discoverer Anissara Damthongdee. She said that Lisa greatly inspired her to overcome difficulties and obstacles during her PhD study, and decided to honour the rapper by naming the species after her. BLACKPINK's Lisa Stuns in Bow-Themed Dress at Her 'Sweet 26' Birthday Bash; Check Out Stylish Pics of the Korean Rapper!

