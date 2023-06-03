BLACKPINK's Lisa is currently trending on Twitter, thanks to her cute antics at the girl group's gig in Osaka. Having said that, the BLINKs are going gaga over Lisa's dance moves to Jisoo's viral song "Flower" at the concert. In the video which is doing rounds on social media, the Korean singer can be seen doing the signature step from Jisoo's chartbuster track. Check it out. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Becomes Most-Searched Female K-Pop Idol Worldwide on Google in First Half of 2023.

Lisa Dancing on "Flower":

you know #LISA is a great dancer when she can make someone else’s dance like her own 🤯 MAIN DANCER THINGS pic.twitter.com/sDQKnJW9lp — freen’s legs 🦵🏻 (@suayrocha) June 3, 2023

Isn't She The Cutest?

she looks so damn good w/o the bangs and w/ that wavy long hair 😭 LALISA DAZES OSAKA#美しいLISAin大阪 #LISA #MONEY #SHOONG pic.twitter.com/IXThglZiXa — 🦋 LISAKARMA IS REAL 🦋 (@onlystanLISA) June 3, 2023

Watch Jisoo's "Flower" Song:

