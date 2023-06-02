Lisa has now become the most-searched female in K-pop on Google worldwide in the first half of 2023! In addition to this, the group's Born Pink World Tour has also become the first concert tour by a girl group to surpass $100 Million in Ticket Sales. BLACKPINK Sets Another Guinness World Record for Most Viewed Music Channel on YouTube.

View Lisa's Update:

