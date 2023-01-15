BLACKPINK has hit the 800 million mark with another music video. On January 16 BLACKPINK’s music video for their 2016 hit “Playing With Fire” surpassed 800 million views on YouTube, making it their eighth official group music video to do so after “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “Kill This Love,” “As If It’s Your Last,” “How You Like That,” “WHISTLE,” and “Ice Cream. BLACKPINK originally released the music video for “Playing With Fire” on November 1, 2016 just over 6 years, 2 months, and 15 days to reach the milestone. BLACKPINK's Jennie Leaves Fans Speechless With New Backless Outfit During Their Hong Kong Show

Checkout the tweet here:

#BLACKPINK's "Playing With Fire" Becomes Their 8th Group MV To Hit 800 Million Viewshttps://t.co/089LaPqBaZ pic.twitter.com/K8vPjUNZaY — Soompi (@soompi) January 15, 2023

