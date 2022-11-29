BTS won the Worldwide Icon of the Year award at MAMA and ARMYs are overjoyed. They are currently the only band to have received this award more than once and are the only recipients of it. They now have the most Daesang wins in history with a total of 68. Congratulations BTS! MAMA Awards 2022: BTS, TXT, GOT7, PSY and More Win Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10!

View Tweet Here:

BTS extends their record as the artist with the most Daesang wins in history (68). pic.twitter.com/QflDfTliet — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 29, 2022

