The 2022 MAMA Awards which took place today, announced the winners for the Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10. TXT, Seventeen, TREASURE, GOT7, PSY, BTS, BLACKPINK and more have taken the trophies home so far. Stay tuned for more updates on the MAMA Awards! Stray Kids Wins the MAMA Award for Yogibo Chill Artist.

Winners of Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10

Winners of the 2022 #MAMA award for Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10: BLACKPINK BTS Enhypen NCT Dream PSY GOT7 TXT TREASURE Seventeen Stray Kids pic.twitter.com/sQjyTGoRjn — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)