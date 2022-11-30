BTS will have a group docu-series as well as a J-hope centred documentary releasing soon on Disney+. According to an announcement video by the group, their docu-series will contain untold stories about their growth and music from their debut days till today. While J-hope's solo doc will feature never before seen interviews, behind the scenes of his life and more. BTS’ RM Releases Spellbinding Teaser for Indigo Album Track ‘Wild Flower’ With youjeen - Watch.

J-hope Solo Documentary

Take a step behind the scenes with pop star #jhope in an upcoming documentary, featuring never-before-seen interviews and more. Coming soon to #DisneyPlusSG. Photo by BIGHIT MUSIC. pic.twitter.com/llHJVbdHs1 — Disney+ Singapore (@DisneyPlusSG) November 30, 2022

BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR

It’s time for the second chapter. Chart the incredible journey of pop icons BTS in the new docu-series BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR, an exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series coming soon. pic.twitter.com/zMPNjQ1mjD — Disney+ Singapore (@DisneyPlusSG) November 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)