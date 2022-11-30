RM has released a new teaser for a track from his upcoming album Indigo. The track called "Wildflower" featuring a collaboration with youjeen seems like it's gearing up to be beautifully hypnotizing. In the video RM can be seen walking in a wide field while the sun sets. The shot then fades to a view above the clouds with thunder rumbling among them. BTS’ Suga To Launch Online Variety Show ‘SUCHWITA’, RM To Appear As Guest.

