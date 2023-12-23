BTS' Jungkook Creates History, Golden Maknae Holds UK Charts for Seven Weeks as First Korean Solo Artist!

Hold on to your hats, music buffs! Jungkook from BTS is smashing records like a pro! His solo masterpiece, "GOLDEN," is on fire, blazing its way to the top of the UK's Official Albums Chart for a mind-blowing seven weeks straight. In the epic battle of music charts, where everyone's vying for that sweet top spot, Golden maknae's album is playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers. It stormed in at number three and has been chilling comfortably at a cool number 84 for the week of December 21 to 27. Seven weeks holding strong. it's practically building a castle up there! But hold your applause because here's the kicker, Jungkook isn't just breaking records; he's rewriting the music history books! He's officially the first solo Korean artist to conquer the revered Official Albums Chart in the UK. That's not just a win, that's a victory march into the halls of fame! BTS’ Jungkook’s GOLDEN Live Concert: 10 Mind-Blowing Moments That Made ARMY Scream and Smile!.

BTS' Jungkook Sets New Billboard Record:

