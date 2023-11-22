BTS' Jungkook recently lit up the stage with his GOLDEN Live Concert, and trust us, it was more than just music. The event kickstarted on November 20, 8 PM Monday Korean Standard Time (6:30 AM Eastern Standard Time, 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time) and was attended by a huge crowd of fans. BTS’ Jungkook Confirms His Military Enlistment in December, Writes ‘ARMY I Will Miss You Deeply’

As it is already over, here are 10 moments that turned the night into pure magic, making fans scream and smile. Check it and cherish it ARMY!

Shirtless Surprise: Jungkook had fans losing their minds with shirtless videos – working out, showering, and more. Let's just say, it got hot in there!

Shoutout to Mom: Jungkook gave a shout out to his mom, who was in the audience. The crowd cheered, and he turned the mic to them, saying, "Say it one more time. 'Thank you, mother.' My mom will like that."

Jungkook giving a shout out to his mom is the most Jungkook thing ever! He has been so sweet to her ever since.🥰 pic.twitter.com/vChumJWd8c — 𝙅𝙆 𝘼𝙨𝙞𝙖 GOLDEN 11/03/23 - BAK (@AsiaJK97) November 20, 2023

RM's Support: Leader RM, aka Kim Namjoon, was there to support Jungkook. Praising him, RM said, "He's our youngest, but I learn so much from him."

Friendzoned By ARMY: Jungkook got friendzoned by ARMY, and he wasn't too thrilled! When asked what words come to mind when he thinks of fans, he got responses like "pretty" and "friend." Jungkook admitted, "I like friend, but aiiish... love comes to mind first. I love you."

Not army trying friendzone jungkook and the way he just 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/X1wM9Oynwo — Carolyne🌱⁷ ʲᵏ ʰᵒᵖᵉ ᵛᵉʳ (ꪜ)🃏🧑‍🚀💙🪞🦋🥢🪐🎬✌️ (@mhereonlyforbts) November 20, 2023

Straw Struggles: Taking a sip of water from his bottle, Jungkook faced hilarious cheers from ARMY. He confessed, "This is why I didn't want to use a straw."

Army shouting again when Jungkook was drinking water just like they did in the Mcountdown pre-recording 😂😂 🐰: *shy* This is why I didn’t want to use a straw SO CUUTE 🥹🤭 #Jungkook_GOLDEN JUNGKOON LIVE ON STAGE pic.twitter.com/djEHHlyJLi — JKV_zoe 🐰🐻 (@JkvZoe9795) November 20, 2023

Sassy Hips Don't Lie: Jungkook's hips don't lie, and ARMY couldn't handle it! His moves had the crowd screaming.

Angel Voice: Jungkook's live singing in the intimate venue was nothing short of heavenly. Our ears were truly blessed.

Hearing Jungkook sing live in small, indoor venue was an out of body experience, he sings so beautifully pic.twitter.com/zBfCmp86Dq — 𝓪⁷ (@JlNSONYEONDAN) November 20, 2023

Not Cute, But Cool: Jungkook set the record straight – he doesn't like being called cute. Fans corrected it with shouts of "You're so cool!"

🐰 i'm cute? i don't really like being cute 🐰 what?🎤 💜🗣️ you're so cool!!! 🐰 that's right!!! that's it pic.twitter.com/zsfxawKv66 — jungkook vids 🎥 (slow) (@jjklve) November 20, 2023

Sweet Goodbye: Ending the night, Jungkook reminded everyone to go home safely and avoid catching a cold. Always looking out for ARMY.

Jungkook's GOLDEN concert wasn't just a performance; it was a rollercoaster of emotions, surprises, and pure K-pop joy. Just a couple of days after his performance, Jungkook also went live on Weverse to announce his military enlistment in December for one and a half years. While his concert is still over the mind of his fans, the news of his departure has definitely left us sad.

