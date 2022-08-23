BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung's success, is skyrocketing! After smashing the world record of surpassing 50 million followers on Instagram, he added another feather to his cap. Tae Tae has become the 7th most followed Korean artist on the music app Spotify. Reportedly, Taehyung is also the only K-Pop artist to reach the top 10 most-followed on Spotify without a solo album or mixtape. The Bangtan Boy has gained 9.24 million followers on the app, beating yet another boy band, EXO. BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Breaks Record for Fastest Person to Hit 50 Million Followers on Instagram; ARMY is on Cloud Nine!

Check Out The Tweet:

Woah!

SPOTIFY: KIM TAEHYUNG - BTS V is #1 Most Followed Korean Soloist #1 Most Followed Male Idol #1 Most Followed Korean Act with 17,724 new followers (22.08.21) Congratulations Taehyung! Follow Vhttps://t.co/xSzj1lc7Tg#KIMTAEHYUNG #BTSV #V #キムテヒョン #金泰亨 방탄소년단 뷔 pic.twitter.com/oyQiYwkMJT — BTS V HOTRENDS (@v_hotrends) August 21, 2022

