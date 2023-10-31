Prime Video has dropped the much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming BTS film, Yet to Come, offering a nostalgic glimpse into the K-pop sensation's memorable Busan concert from 2022. The trailer showcases BTS members donning purple sweatshirts while dancing to some of their greatest hits, including "Run". Fans can mark their calendars as the film is set to premiere on November 9, exclusively on the OTT platform. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung’s Stalker Gets Arrested After Following Him to Residence; BigHit Music Responds to Incident With No-Tolerance Policy.

Watch BTS' Yet to Come Trailer Here

