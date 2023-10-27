V recently faced a distressing incident involving stalking. On October 26, a woman followed him into the elevator of his apartment building, attempting to engage him in conversation. She had reportedly waited outside his residence and trailed him into the building, even using information from a marriage certificate she had given him. Subsequently, the woman was arrested by the police. BigHit Music responded with a stern stance, declaring a "no-tolerance policy" towards stalking that invades their artists' personal lives and jeopardises their safety. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Shares Charismatic and Charming Concept Photos With Yeontan for Upcoming Album Layover!

View BTS V Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)