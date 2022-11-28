As per latest update in the K-town, Kim Ji-woo, known professionally as Chuu, has signed with BY4M Studio after getting removed from her band LOONA. However, the singer has not yet made the news official. Check out full deets below. Loona Members Excluding Hyunjin and Vivi Suspend Their Contract With Blockberry Creative.

Chuu With BY4M Studio:

Chuu Has Reportedly Signed With BY4M Studiohttps://t.co/12GWOM3ltP — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) November 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)