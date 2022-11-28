9 members of Loona, excluding Vivi and Hyujin have recently suspended their contracts with Blockberry creative, after judging that the mutual trust has been broken. In response Blockberry creative denied it to the JTBC Entertainment news that it is difficult to expect management work and entertainment activities based on cooperation. Loona's Heejin, Haseul, Yeojin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, Yves, Choerry, Gowon and Olivia Hye File Injunction Against Blockberry Creative.

Acc. to JTBC, all #LOONA members excluding #Hyunjin and #ViVi recently suspended theur exclusive contract with Blockberry Creative. An application for injuction was filed. It's reported the 9 members made the decision as the mutual trust has broken.#KoreanUpdates VF pic.twitter.com/K9W1EPUfR0 — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) November 28, 2022

