Elle Japan has named Jimin a role model in an article. Jimin is not only known for his beautiful and unique vocals but also for his graceful dancing skills. He is considered one of the top idols in the industry, and his vocal ranges are considered one of the best with Jimin being able to sing some of the highest notes possible. BTS’ Jimin Makes Bracelets in a Workshop in His Latest Vlog, Says He Misses the Other Band Members.

View Tweet Here:

[UCC] ELLE JAPAN names #Jimin as a role model in an article on 'the top Korean idols who stood out even before their debut' https://t.co/I24lQJ4BWQ — allkpop (@allkpop) August 13, 2022

