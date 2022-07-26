Jimin recently did a vlog where he was seen focusing and working hard on making himself two bracelets with two different patterns. He sawed and hammered away with the help of someone off camera. In an adorable confession, he also admitted he missed his band mates since they are so used to doing things together. Top-20 Instagram Influencers in World 2022: BTS V, Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, BLACKPINK’s Lisa – Check Full List of Influencers Ranking Based on Authentic Followers Engagement.

Watch Jimin's Vlog Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)