EXO members Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen have delivered the unexpected news to SM Entertainment, formally terminating their exclusive contracts with the agency. The trio, represented by Law Firm LIN, submitted the notification on June 1, catching fans off guard. Despite the shock, numerous EXOLs have shown their unwavering support during this time. The EXO members reached out to SM Entertainment, requesting for clear and transparent records of the company's earnings calculations, the artists' fundamental right after they felt there might be problematic aspects of the company's earnings. However, the agency allegedly refused to reveal the information.

EXO's Baekhyun, Chen and Xiumin have filed an official lawsuit to terminate their contracts with SM Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/P5e0lbeuzx — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 1, 2023