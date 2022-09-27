Xiumin dropped his solo album Brand New and it sure has gained a lot of love and praise. He recently opened up about his album saying that he was nervous and excited and that he wanted to show a new side of him. He also said that he received a lot of support from other members of EXO and that Sehun came to visit him on set. He shared that after he was discharged from the military, the other members went so it was difficult to promote as EXO. MONSTA X’s Hyungwon, Lee Shin Young and Others To Join EXO’s Xiumin in New Drama.

