Hyungwon, Xiumin, Lee Shin Young and more will be starring in a k-drama titled Sajangdol Mart, which tells the story of what happens after an idol group called Thunder Boys disband due to an unexpected incident. And then take over a failing supermarket. EXO’s Xiumin Is Back With an Addictive and Vibrant Music Video for ‘Brand New’.

