FIFTY FIFTY, whose song "Cupid" was a huge hit and became a viral trend on TikTok, will now be releasing a remix of the song. Sabrina Carpenter, who is popular for songs like "Nonsense", "On My Way", "Sue Me" and more, will be featuring in the remix! Are you excited for FIFTY FIFTY's remix? FIFTY FIFTY To Receive Royalties for ‘Cupid’ Amid Legal Battle? ATTRAKT Agency Denies Rumours, Calls Them ‘Baseless’ – Reports.

View FIFTY FIFTY Update:

FIFTY FIFTY will release a remix of ‘Cupid’ featuring Sabrina Carpenter this Friday. pic.twitter.com/V4IX1csRaz — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 16, 2023

