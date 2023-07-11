There seem to be rumours that FIFTY FIFTY, who are in an ongoing legal battle with their agency ATTRAKT, will now be receiving the royalties they earned from Spotify streams from their hit song "Cupid". Rumours even say that the amount will probably be several billion won. But ATTRAKT reportedly denied these statements in a statement to the media saying "This is a completely baseless story" and they don't know why this is being said. FIFTY FIFTY Accuse ATTRAKT CEO Jeon Hong-joon of Misappropriation, Financial Misuse and Failure To Notify About the Contract.

Amidst contract disputes with their agency, FIFTY FIFTY will finally receive billions of won at the end of this month for the royalties they’ve made from their hit song, “Cupid.” 🔗: https://t.co/arjHOgdoSGpic.twitter.com/gaqAdYE58j — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 11, 2023

ATTRAKT Denies Rumours

ATTRAKT denies reports that FIFTY FIFTY is set to receive billions of won in royalties at the end of this month for their song ‘Cupid.’ “This is a completely baseless story” pic.twitter.com/N2q7gVepmw — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 11, 2023

