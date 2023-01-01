G-Dragon released a surprise video for fans in which he announced his new album which will release in 2023. The video was titled G-DRAGON - GUERRILLA DESK : G_Division and the rapper greeted fans after a long time. He also added that while his band BIGBANG did release a song called "Still Life", there weren't many plans besides that and they did not take the stage that much in 2022. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Daesung Are Currently Discussing Their Contract Renewals Reveals YG Entertainment.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)