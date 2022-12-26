After Taeyang left BIGBANG and joined The Black Label, YG Entertainment commented on G-Dragon and Daesung's contract status, saying they are currently discussing the contract renewals with the singers. YG Entertainment Announces That BIGBANG's Taeyang Will Switch Labels to THE BLACK LABEL.

View Tweet Here:

YG Entertainment Comments On BIGBANG G-Dragon And Daesung’s Contract Renewalhttps://t.co/2NT6vKf5qr — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) December 26, 2022

