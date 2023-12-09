BTS fans received a treat today as Jungkook, one of the beloved members of the world-famous K-pop group, known as Golden Maknae Jungkook, shared a special gift before commencing his mandatory military enlistment. Undoubtedly, Kookie, also known as Jungkook, knows how to delight his ARMY. Recently, a poignant new track from his album 'Golden' was unveiled, exploring themes of betrayal, melancholy, and the aftermath of love when someone betrays a deeply loving heart. Jungkook had previously revealed that ''Hate You'' holds a special place as his favourite track on the album, a song created in collaboration with Shawn Mendes. BTS Jungkook’s 'GOLDEN' Album Shatters Records As the Biggest Debut by a K-Pop Soloist on Spotify.

Jungkook's Hate You Video :

