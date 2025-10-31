One of the most anticipated matches of the NBA 2025-26 season, between the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors, witnessed thrilling action, which ended in favour of the Eastern Conference club. Thanks to a career-high by Ryan Rollins, the Bucks managed to edge past the in-form Warriors, who came into the NBA match on the back of two straight wins but suffered their second loss of the 2025-26 season. As expected, Stephen Curry scored the most points for the Warriors, but it went in vain as the Bucks moved to third in the Eastern Conference standings. Golden State Warriors Defeat LA Clippers in NBA 2025–26, Jimmy Butler Shines As Stephen Curry & Co Dominate at Chase Center.

Milwaukee Bucks Win

