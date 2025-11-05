Looking to continue their winning streak at home, the Golden State Warriors played host to the Phoenix Suns in the ongoing NBA 2025-26 season at Chase Center. The Warriors took the first two quarters; however, the Suns made a comeback, taking the third. In the final quarter, the scoreline was neck-to-neck, but Stephen Curry-inspired Warriors ended up clinching the contest 118-107, with the star player scoring 28 points, while Suns, despite Devin Booker earning 38 points, ended up on the losing side. The Golden State Warriors have risen to sixth place, while the Phoenix Suns have dropped to 12th in Western Conference standings for the NBA 2025-26 season. Milwaukee Bucks Beat Golden State Warriors in NBA 2025-26, Ryan Rollins Attains Career-High Points As Bucks Rise To Third In Eastern Conference.

Golden State Warriors Win At Home

W on Warriors Ground pic.twitter.com/85LzTpKUif — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 5, 2025

