Hunt is a movie that was directed by Lee Jung Jae, making this his directorial debut. He shared what it was like being a director for the first time saying it was difficult physically and mentally. He also added that he wrote the scenario for Hunt while he was working on Squid Game. This is probably the first and last time he will direct a film, according to him. Jung Woo Sung and Lee Jung Jae Get Together With BTS’ Jin, Kim Soo Hyun, the Squid Game Cast and More at ‘Hunt’ VIP Premiere.

