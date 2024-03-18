Former Girl's Day member and Korean star Hyeri is causing a stir online. Having dated actor Ryu Jun Yeol for seven years before their split last year, she took to Instagram today with a lengthy apology for her recent actions. Their breakup reason remains undisclosed, but her unfollowing Ryu Jun Yeol on social media while rumours of his relationship with Han So Hee sparked renewed interest. In her apology, Hyeri explains, "While I haven't addressed my actions over the past few days, I felt our conversations are too personal to share publicly, and doing so would only increase my stress." Check it out. Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol Confirm Relationship; Nevertheless Fame Actress To Apologise to Boyfriend’s Ex, Hyeri, for ‘Lame’ Insta Post.

Hyeri Says Sorry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 혜리 (@hyeri_0609)

