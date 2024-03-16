After intense drama and denials from agencies representing Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol regarding their dating rumours, followed by Lee Hye-ri aka Hyeri, dropping a cryptic Instagram post to which Han reacted, it has now been confirmed that Han and Ryu Jun Yeol are in a relationship. The two confirmed their relationship after all the social media showdown. The actress from Nevertheless took to her personal blog and admitted to dating Ryu, who was previously in a relationship with Hyeri for almost seven years. Han mentioned in her blog, “When we exchanged feelings for one another, it was already the beginning of 2024, and his breakup with that person was already wrapped up in early 2023.” She also said, “My pathetic Instagram story. It’s true, it was pathetic and lame.” Han also added, “I will apologise to that person (Hyeri) regarding this fact, and I sincerely apologise to you all for not reacting wisely.” Han So Hee’s Agency Denies Rumours of Her Dating Actor Ryu Jun Yeol - Reports.

Han So Hee And Ryu Jun Yeol Dating

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hallyutalk (@hallyutalk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)