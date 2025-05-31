Ishaan Khatter dazzled the audience at the Miss World 2025 grand finale night as he displayed his mind-blowing dancing skills on stage. The actor performed in a number of songs, including the Oscar-winning “Naatu Naatu” from the film RRR. However, his clip from the Miss World dancing segment, in which he can be seen performing on BTS song “MIC Drop” has taken over the social media platforms. Ishaan’s spectacular moves on the K-pop song undoubtedly went viral as he flaunted his dancing skills on the Miss World stage. It must be noted that Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri won the prestigious Miss World 2025 crown at the end of the event.

Ishaan Khatter Dances on BTS Song ‘MIC Drop’:

Mic drop performance by Ishaan Khatter at 72nd Miss World 2025 😍🙌🎤 pic.twitter.com/gKjgTjao05 — NIKI (@kalburgi_nikki) May 31, 2025

Watch Video of BTS Song ‘MIC Drop’:

