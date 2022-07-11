The track list for J-hope's album Jack in the Box was released on June 7, containing 10 tracks. One of the tracks "More" on the list was already released along with a music video. Another track titled "Arson" could be seen on the list as well, for which the concept photos have been released. A teaser photo 2 for Jack in the Box was also released. J-Hope’s New Single ‘More’ Takes Over iTunes Charts Worldwide and Surpasses 10 Million Views Within First 24 Hours!

View Images Here:

He Burned It All

