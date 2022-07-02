Since the release of J-hope's new track "More", it has swept over the internet like a storm. After its release, "More" shot to Number 1 on multiple iTunes charts across a number of countries. The music video for "More" has also gained over 10 million views after its release and is showing no signs of stopping. BTS' J-Hope Creates History; Becomes First Korean Artist To Headline The Main Stage At Lollapalooza 2022.

