Don Spike was arrested after Nowon Police Station in Seoul announced that they filed an arrest warrant. Don had reportedly used drugs many times with male and female acquaintances at hotels, where parties involving heavy drug usage were also held. The police acquired testimony that he abused meth several times and he was also carrying 30 grams of it at the time of arrest. Lee Sang Bo Denies Drug Use Allegations, States He Was Taking Antidepressants.

