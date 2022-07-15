Kep1er's Kang Ye-seo has tested positive for COVID-19. The other members of the group have tested negative and are all taking precautions. They also cancelled their fan signing event that was scheduled for July 16.

View Tweet Here:

Kep1er's Kang Ye Seo tests positive for COVID-19https://t.co/bC4I0SUlUM — allkpop (@allkpop) July 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)