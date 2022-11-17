Kim Tae Ri has reportedly received an offer to play a role in a new k-drama tiled Jung Nyeon. Jung Nyeon is based on a webtoon of the same name and is set in the 1950s. It tells the story of Yoon Jung Nyeon who is a poor girl with no education but has an amazing singing voice. The drama follows Yoon Jung Nyeon as she joins a women’s traditional theater company to achieve her dreams of becoming rich. Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se and Hong Kyung Confirmed To Star in New Mystery Thriller Drama.

