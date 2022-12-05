Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won will be starring together in a new drama Queen of Tears, which is a working title. The script for the drama will be written by Park Ji Eun who was also the writer for dramas like My Love From the Star and Producer. Queen of Tears will begin filming in the first half of 2023 and will premiere in the second half of the year. Yoo In Na, Joo Sang Wook and Yoon Hyun Min Confirmed To Star in New Rom-Com.

