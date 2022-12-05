Yoo In Na, Yoon Hyun Min, And Joo Sang Wook will star in a new ENA rom-com drama titled Bo Ra! Deborah. The rom-com focuses on the romance story of the greatest dating coach Deborah and a man named Soo Hyuk who struggles with love. K-Pop Composer Seo Gi Jun Says Popularity of K-dramas Like Goblin, Itaewon Class and More’s OSTs Help New Singers.

