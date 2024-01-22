IU's upcoming music video, "Love Wins All," teased in a recent trailer, unveils a heartwarming moment with BTS' V. In the video, IU attempts to capture Kim Taehyung on camera, who reciprocates with a mesmerizing and affectionate gaze. Scheduled for release on January 24, the pre-release single "Love Wins All" is set to premiere its music video at midnight (KST), followed by the single's release at 6:00 PM (KST) on the same day. Fans are eagerly anticipating the full video, eager to witness the chemistry between IU and BTS’ V. IU Changes Title of Her Pre-release Single ‘Love Wins’ Featuring BTS’ V For THIS Reason - See Statement.

Check Love Wins All MV Trailer:

