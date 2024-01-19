The title for singer-songwriter IU's pre-release single has been changed. IU's upcoming pre-release single featuring BTS' Kim Taehyung, aka V, has created much excitement among fans. However, when IU initially released the teaser poster for the song featuring V, it sparked some concern among fans. The controversy stemmed from the original title, "Love Wins," which is a slogan associated with sexual minorities. Critics and fans deemed the choice of the song title inappropriate. On January 19, IU's label EDAM Entertainment took to their social media to release a statement revealing a new poster with the title "Love Wins All". IU and BTS’ V Collaborate for a Music Video Directed by ‘Concrete Utopia’ Filmmaker Ahead of Taehyung’s Military Enlistment.

Check Out the New Poster Here:

Check Out the EDAM Entertainment’s Statement Here:

[NOTICE] 아이유 선공개 곡 제목 변경 관련 안내 Notice about changing the title of IU's pre-release song#아이유 #IU#Love_wins_all pic.twitter.com/KRHpUPARjg — 아이유(IU) (@_IUofficial) January 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)