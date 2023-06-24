Lee Min-hyuk, the rapper who is popularly known as Minhyuk, recently performed at the Waterbomb Festival. The BTOB member flaunted his ripped physique at the event and his pictures and videos have set internet on fire. From his performances to his wet and wild look, check out how he has set fans’ hearts racing. BTS Jungkook Mobbed at Airport, Tries To Protect Fan From Falling (Watch Video).

Minhyuk At Waterbomb Festival

BTOB's Minhyuk goes viral for his performance at the Waterbomb festival. pic.twitter.com/rHLy9Nv8ta — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) June 23, 2023

BTOB Member Drenched At The Music Festival

BOOM!

Lee Minhyuk BOOM 🔥🔥🔥 with BTOB members supporting him from the back and DJ booth #BTOB #WATERBOMB2023 #WATERBOMB pic.twitter.com/ng4ob40Xwa — Gian Cruz (@helloxgian) June 23, 2023

HAWT

