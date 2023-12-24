SBS has officially responded to rumours suggesting Song Kang won't attend the 2023 SBS Drama Awards. Beforehand, there were reports circulating online regarding his potential absence from the upcoming award night. In response, the network provided clarification, stating that the actor has not yet confirmed his participation but chances are he will attend the award show. On December 24, the network stated, "Reports of Song Kang not attending the 2023 SBS Drama Awards are untrue." However, they added, "He is currently adjusting his schedule". My Demon: NewJeans Set To Release OST 'Our Night Is More Beautiful Than Your Day' for Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang’s K-Drama!.

SBS Refutes Rumours of Song Kang's Absence at 2023 Drama Awards:

SBS Responds To Reports Of #SongKang Not Attending 2023 SBS Drama Awardshttps://t.co/FL1LgX4zFN pic.twitter.com/LvCc4ReEYg — Soompi (@soompi) December 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)