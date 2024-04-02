South Korean actor Song Kang is all set to depart for mandatory military service on April 2, 2024. He revealed his buzz cut on Instagram, sporting a stylish hoodie. He bid farewell to fans by writing, "Good!! Work hard!!! I will be back!!!". Last month, he announced his military service, beginning this month. Following basic training, he'll serve as an active-duty soldier. Check his photos below! Song Kang Thanks Fans for Their Love in His Handwritten Farewell Letter Ahead of My Demon Actor's Military Enlistment on April 2!

Song Kang's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송강 (@songkang_b)

