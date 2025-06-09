It’s finally June, and the excitement among ARMYs is beyond words. After nearly two years, K-pop sensation BTS will soon reunite as a full group, with members RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook set to return from their mandatory military service this month. Amid the anticipation, BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, surprised fans by sharing unexpected updates from the military on social media. Known for his deep vocals and one-of-a-kind visuals, the K-pop superstar posted gym photos featuring South Korean actor Song Kang, who is also currently enlisted. In the pictures shared on V’s Instagram stories, the duo is seen flexing their muscles, likely after a solid workout session, showing off their post-gym pump. V also dropped a video where he and Song Kang strike playful poses for the camera, giving fans a glimpse of their camaraderie in uniform. Reacting to the photos, ARMYs were left sweating. A user wrote, "Oh dear Lord. Two sexy mofos!" while another commented, "Arewe ready for this?" ‘I’ll Keep Putting in the Work’: BTS’ V Reveals Losing 10 Kg Amid Mandatory Military Service, Leaves ARMY Sweating With Stunning Gym Photos.

Fans React to BTS V and Song Kang’s Viral Military Gym Photos

Oh, dear lord. Two sexy mofos! 😳🔥 Song Kang is such a brilliant actor and very well built. may I add 👀🆘️🥵🔥 I fear for all our ovaries when Tae comes home tomorrow 🚨🆘️🚨 pic.twitter.com/YmTBeAGmHP — BlueSideBetty⁷ 🇬🇧 💜⩇⩇:⩇⩇💜BTS is 7 (@bubbalina1) June 9, 2025

BTS V Leaves Army Sweating With Latest Photos

thv | IG V posted new stories! ARE WE READY FOR THIS?!🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZmYF87QtMJ — US BTS ARMY (@USBTSARMY) June 9, 2025

Just Two Good Looking Men Just Melting Hearts Globally

V of BTS with Song Kang. pic.twitter.com/xhOhwgi8lf — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) June 9, 2025

‘Gorgeous Buff Bods’

📸 BTS' V (Kim Taehyung) and Actor Song Kang serving god like gorgeous buff bods in new photo shared via Instagram! 😍✨💪 pic.twitter.com/Os005eryKg — SK POP (@SKPopCulture) June 9, 2025

Buff Oppas

V AND SONG KANG 😳 AND WTF WITH THAT HUGE ARMS 🫦 pic.twitter.com/B6PSYrDNcq — MJ :🤍) (@MJBECKFREEN20) June 9, 2025

