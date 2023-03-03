Providence Church aka JMS had filed a suit to block the broadcast Netflix documentary In The Name of God: A Holy Betrayal on defamation grounds. Seoul’s Western Circuit Court dismissed it citing, “Netflix and its affiliates seem to have collected a considerable amount of objective data and created a program around this. It is difficult to disprove the data as false solely based on the evidence submitted by JMS,” reports Koreaboo. Netflix can now stream the documentary as scheduled. Netflix: 34 New K-Dramas Set To Floor the Ott Platform This Year.

In The Name of God: A Holy Betrayal On Netflix

Netflix Wins Court Decision Against Controversial Korean Culthttps://t.co/aWOYd8LzZs — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) March 3, 2023

Watch The Trailer Below:

